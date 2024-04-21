Threshold (T) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61.55 Million

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $380.66 million and $61.55 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,308.58 or 1.00031079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010854 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00101531 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03820879 USD and is up 8.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $74,467,311.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

