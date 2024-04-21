Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0378

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $377.86 million and approximately $58.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,021.57 or 0.99900992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010833 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00101019 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03820879 USD and is up 8.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $74,467,311.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

