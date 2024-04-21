Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.11.

TWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

TSE:TWM opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Also, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $153,060. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

