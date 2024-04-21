Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPSC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 12,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,253. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

