Towerview LLC Buys 65,000 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Towerview LLC increased its position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. OmniAb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 306.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OABI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 930,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,369. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 148.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OABI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,647.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,193.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.