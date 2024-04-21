Towerview LLC Invests $264,000 in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

HOLI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.55. 290,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

