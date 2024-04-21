Treasure Coast Financial Planning Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.