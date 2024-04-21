Treasure Coast Financial Planning Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.70. The stock has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

