TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TPVG. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance
TPVG stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $357.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.77.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million. Research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -145.45%.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.