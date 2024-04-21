TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPVG. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPVG stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $357.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million. Research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

