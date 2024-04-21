TRON Tops 1-Day Volume of $202.40 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.98 billion and $202.40 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001001 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,594,222,357 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.