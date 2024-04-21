Truist Financial Trims Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price to $10.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.