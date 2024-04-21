Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

