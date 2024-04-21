U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

