U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

USEG stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 100.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

