U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Trading Up 3.2 %
USEG stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 100.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
