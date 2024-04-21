UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) CFO Purchases 71,428 Shares of Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan D. Robinson purchased 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
UL Solutions Price Performance
Shares of ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $35.50.
About UL Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UL Solutions
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.