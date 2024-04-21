UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) CFO Purchases 71,428 Shares of Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan D. Robinson purchased 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

