Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $65.99 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $65.99 million and $1.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,861.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.97 or 0.00775459 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00107592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013294 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001264 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18596146 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,089,472.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

