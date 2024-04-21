Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock worth $1,864,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Upstart by 37.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Upstart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Upstart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

