VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. 743,633 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

