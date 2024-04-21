Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.14. 724,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,030. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

