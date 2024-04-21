Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWOB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 282,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.