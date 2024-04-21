Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,743. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.