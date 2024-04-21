Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

