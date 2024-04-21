Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

