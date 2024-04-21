Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.88. 2,397,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,188. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

