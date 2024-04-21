Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

