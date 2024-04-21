Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $82.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.