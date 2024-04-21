Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 8.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $38,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

