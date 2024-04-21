Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,646 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $37,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.97. 3,591,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

