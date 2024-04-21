Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. 3,591,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.