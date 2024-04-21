Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

