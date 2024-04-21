Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $195.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.