Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,443 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

