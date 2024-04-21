Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $29.66 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

