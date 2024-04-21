Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,552 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

ISRG stock opened at $366.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

