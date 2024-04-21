Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Purchases 19,102 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 6.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

JCI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 5,220,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

