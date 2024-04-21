Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 324 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $2,890,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,230,615.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 219,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day moving average of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

