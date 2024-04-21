Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $191.36. 1,622,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.69. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

