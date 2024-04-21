Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 7,173,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,357. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

