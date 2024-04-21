Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

