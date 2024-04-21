Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $17.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $713.91. 1,540,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

