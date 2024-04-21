Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.78.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.7 %

LMT stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.87. 1,388,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $495.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

