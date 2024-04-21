Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. 2,457,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

