Verge Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Verge has a market capitalization of $96.59 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,861.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.97 or 0.00775459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00129051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00180437 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00107592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

