Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 9,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,706,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,407,915. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.