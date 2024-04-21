Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
QUS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $138.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,169. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $145.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
