Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,221,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $54.28 on Friday, hitting $1,204.71. 4,479,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,305.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,120.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

