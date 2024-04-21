Vicus Capital Invests $922,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EMB stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $87.52. 5,003,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,891. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

