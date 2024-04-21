Vicus Capital Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.26. 3,570,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.97.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.