Vicus Capital Sells 172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.