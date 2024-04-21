Vicus Capital Sells 3,317 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $79.48. 6,756,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
